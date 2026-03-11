UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: European heavyweights Real Madrid and Manchester City prepare to renew their modern rivalry tonight at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 round-of-16 tie. This encounter marks the fifth consecutive season the two sides have met in the knockout stages, a sequence that has come to define the pinnacle of continental football. With both teams navigating contrasting injury fortunes and chasing domestic titles, tonight’s fixture is expected to set a high-octane tone for the remainder of the competition. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match?.

Where To Watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Online?

In India, the primary broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League is Sony Sports Network. The match will be televised on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 3. Digital fans can stream the action live on the SonyLIV app, which requires a premium subscription. While no official free legal streams are available for the full match, fans can catch the official highlights shortly after the final whistle on the UEFA and Sony Sports YouTube channels.

Match Fact

Category Details Competition UEFA Champions League 2025–26 (Round of 16) Date Wednesday, 11 March 2026 Venue Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid Kick-off 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET / 01:30 IST (Thursday) TV (UK) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+ TV (India) Sony Sports Network / SonyLIV Referee Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Team News

The primary narrative surrounding the home side is the absence of several key stars. Forward Kylian Mbappe has been officially ruled out of the first leg due to a persistent knee injury, with the club hoping to have him back for the return leg in Manchester.

Manager Álvaro Arbeloa is also grappling with the absence of Jude Bellingham (hamstring) and Rodrygo (ACL surgery). These injuries may force Madrid into a more defensive setup.

In contrast, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City arrive in the Spanish capital with a largely healthy squad. Erling Haaland is fit and expected to lead the line after being rested during the weekend’s domestic action. The reigning Premier League champions are missing only long-term absentee Josko Gvardiol and midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

