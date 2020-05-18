Lionel Messi Scores an Amazing Header, Barcelona Shares the Unseen Video of Argentine on Social Media

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter/FC Barcelona)

Barcelona returns to training and the players have been training alone in the nets after a long gap of a couple of months. Like the others in the team, even the six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has been training alone in the nets and has made sure to give his best even when no one watching him. The official account of Barcelona shared the unseen video of the Argentine sweating it out in the nets and also scoring a stunning header to score a goal. Messi’s video left the netizens in awe as he scored the stunning header. Lionel Messi Says ‘We’ll See at What Level We Are Once Play Restarts’.

Talking about Barcelona, the team began their practice last week after the Spanish government gave them a green light to begin their session on their home turf. Before stepping on the field of practice each player went through a medical examination and only when he was tested negative, he was allowed in the nets. For now, check out Messi’s video below:

RECAP | THE WEEK'S BEST CLIPS, #1️⃣ 🥇 When the 🐐 trains alone. pic.twitter.com/9eoCSeVQPU — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 17, 2020

The impending season of La Liga 2019-20 will begin in June and the teams have been permitted to start off with the group training from Monday onwards. The group training could involve a total of 10 players and this is a vital step taken by the football body keeping in sight the resumption of football next month. La Liga president Javier Tebas also confirmed the news that the return of group training would it help to level up to standardise training. He also cited the example of Bundesliga who was the first one to start all the sporting activities.