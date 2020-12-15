Real Madrid will aim to extend their winning streaking as they take on Athletic Bilbao in their next assignment in La Liga 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on December 16 (Tuesday Night). The upcoming clash holds even higher significance as Los Blancos – who are currently placed third in the team standings – can jump to the pinnacle position with a win. On the other hand, Athletic Bilbao haven’t been impressive lately and will have to put up an extraordinary effort to get a win in the upcoming game. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of RM vs ATH clash. RM vs ATH Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21.

Speaking of the previous meetings between the two clubs, Athletic Bilbao have won just one game against the defending champions this year, a 1-0 victory in the 2014-15 season. At the same time, Real Madrid won 14 of the last 20 clashes with five draws, and the record must boost up their confidence. One, however, must also not forget that four of the previous six games between these two teams ended in a draw. Hence, Madrid’s win is just not a matter of time. As the game gets lined-up, let’s look at the streaming details. UCL 2020-21 Round of 16 Schedule: Here's Who is Playing Who After Champions League Draw.

When is Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao clash will be played on December 16, 2020 (Tuesday Night) at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano Stadium. The match has a scheduled time of 2:30 am IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao for free.

