So finally we have the UCL 2020-21 draw of the round-of -16. The event was held at the UEFA headquarters in Switzerland. 32 teams had participated in the Champions League 2020-21, out of which 16 have been qualified for the knockouts. Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Liverpool emerged as the leaders of their group and qualified for the next round. Whereas, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona and Leipzig were the ones who were the runners up of the club. Teams like Manchester United crashed out of the contest. Cristiano Ronaldo Shuts Down Never-Ending GOAT Debate Between Him and Lionel Messi With a Classy Reply After Juventus Beat Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League 2020-21.

The highlight of the draw is the epic clash between Barcelona and PSG. The fans are quite excited to watch Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr locking horns against each other. Monchengladbach will take on Manchester City. Lazio will take one Bayern Munich. Now, this contest is expected to be yet another mouth-watering one. The official account of the UEFA Champions League shared the complete details of the draws on their social media account. Check them out below:

Round of 16 draw ✔️ Which tie are you most excited for? 🤩#UCLdraw | #UCL pic.twitter.com/M6AqMYTygN — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 14, 2020

The fans have taken to social media to share their opinions about the draw. The matches will begin in February 2021.

