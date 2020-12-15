Real Madrid will chase a third straight league victory when they host Athletic Bilbao in their next La Liga 2020-21 fixture. Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao match will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on December 16, 2020 (Wednesday). Zinedine Zidane’s men have won their last two matches in La Liga and are also on a three-match winning streak across all competitions. Athletic Bilbao, on the other, are winless in their last three and have won only once in their last five. Meanwhile, fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for RM vs ATH match should scroll down for all details. UCL 2020-21 Round of 16 Schedule: Here's Who is Playing Who After Champions League Draw.

The wins over Sevilla, Borussia Monchengladbach and Atletico have given Madrid the consistent run they needed to out their season back on track. A win over Athletic will take them level on points with La Liga leaders Real Sociedad. Zidane’s side, however, are still without Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic while Martin Odegaard and Mariano Diaz remain doubtful. Athletic Bilbao are missing defender Peu Nolaskoain. Ballon d’Or Dream Team: Diego Maradona, Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Named in Greatest Playing 11 of All Time.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Real Madrid goalie Thibaut Courtois (RM) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy XI.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Lucas Vazquez (RM), Ander Capa (ATH) and Sergio Ramos (RM) should be selected as the three defenders for this Dream11 team.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders– Iker Muniain (ATH), Toni Kroos (RM), Alejandro Berenguer (ATH) and Federico Valverde (RM) will be the four midfielders in this side.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RM), Inaki Williams (ATH) and Asier Villalibre (ATH) will be the forwards of this fantasy playing 11.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RM), Lucas Vazquez (RM), Ander Capa (ATH), Sergio Ramos (RM), Iker Muniain (ATH), Toni Kroos (RM), Alejandro Berenguer (ATH), Federico Valverde (RM), Karim Benzema (RM), Inaki Williams (ATH) and Asier Villalibre (ATH).

Karim Benzema (RM) should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Inaki Williams (ATH) can be made the vice-captain for the Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao match.

