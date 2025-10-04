La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Real Madrid lost their top ranking in the Spanish La Liga when they lost 5-2 at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the Madrid Derby last weekend. The Los Blancos will now focus on bouncing back when they host in-form Villarreal this evening. Manager Xabi Alonso will feel the shock result in their previous game would only be a minor setback in what has been largely dominating performances from them so far. Opponents Villareal have climbed up to third in the standings courtesy of 16 points from 7 matches. They will not be pushovers in any sense and expect a high-octane clash at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid versus Villarreal will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:30 AM IST. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2025-26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Real Madrid has a lengthy injury list with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, and Ferland Mendy all missing in action. Kylian Mbappe cannot stop scoring at the moment and will be the focal point in attack. He will be supported by the mercurial Vinicius Jr in a two-man forward line with Jude Bellingham as the playmaker behind the duo. Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Guler will be part of the central midfield.

Nicolas Pepe and Georges Mikautadze have done well as a strike pair for Villareal and Real Madrid will need to track them with precision. Pape Gueye and Thomas Partey are defensive-minded midfielders and will act as a cover for the backline. Ilias Akhomach and Alberto Moleiro are tasked with coming up with creative play from the wide areas. Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe's Hat-Trick Powers Los Blancos to Dominant Victory.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Real Madrid vs Villarreal Date Sunday, October 5 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Real Madrid vs Villarreal, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid will look to return to winning ways in La Liga 2025-26 as they take on Villarreal on Sunday, October 5. The Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Villarreal, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal live on television in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga online viewing options. Fan Invades Pitch To Click Selfie With Kylian Mbappe During WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid Club Friendly 2025 in Austria, Frenchman Obliges (Watch Videos).

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Villarreal, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Villarreal live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Real Madrid at home should find a way to win this game, although it may not be easy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2025 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).