Renan Lodi, Atletico Madrid Defender, Returns to Training After Recovering From Coronavirus

Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi has returned to training with the club after testing negative for coronavirus. Last week several clubs from La Liga tested their players for COVID-19, as they are looking to restart the 2019-20 campaign and it was reported that the Brazilian full back’s reports came positive. However, it seems like the 22-year-old is now in good health and joined his team-mates on Friday ahead of a potential league return. La Liga Return Date Revealed by Leganes Manager Javier Aguirre.

It was reported by Marca, that the defender was asymptomatic but needed to test negative for coronavirus before he can take part in training sessions. Atletico Madrid on Friday shared a video of the 22-year-old in which he could be seen wearing a mask and gloves as he made his way on to the practice grounds. Lionel Messi Sports Clean-Shaven Look While Training With Barcelona Ahead of Possible La Liga Return (View Pics).

Renana Lodi himself revealed that he feels ‘very good’ after the delayed return. The young Brazilian has been an important part of Diego Simeone’s plans this season and is almost ever-present in the Atletico Madrid line-up. He has made a total of 33 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once and assisting three times.

The defender last played for Madrid in the game against Liverpool, where the Spanish side came from two behind to win the match 3-2. But he could be back on the field very soon, as La Liga are looking to restart the league and June 12 has been discussed as a potential date.