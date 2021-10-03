Paris Saint Germain take on Stade Rennes in the latest round of Ligue 1 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, France on October 03, 2021 (Sunday). PSG have been perfect so far this season and will be aiming to continue that run Meanwhile, Rennes are aiming to enter into the top four. Fans searching for Rennes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Lionel Messi Scores First Goal for PSG As They Register 2-0 Win Against Manchester City in UCL 2021-22 (Watch Video).

Paris Saint Germain haven’t performed to their best level yet but have managed to get over the line with previous two league wins coming in the final minutes of the game. Mauricio Pochettino will hope that the new additions can get together and produce a complete performance against Rennes, who are undefeated in their previous two league games and could jump to as high as eighth spot with a win.

When is Rennes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Rennes vs PSG match in Ligue 1 will be played at Roazhon Park Stadium in Rennes, France on October 03, 2021 (Sunday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Rennes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the Rennes vs PSG Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India.

Rennes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the Rennes vs PSG Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India. Fans can also catch updates of PSG vs Lyon football match on social media.

