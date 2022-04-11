Robert Lewandowski looks certain to leave Bayern Munich in the summer. The Polish striker has attracted huge interest from several heavyweights across Europe. Manchester United are one of the clubs and the Red Devils have received a huge boost in their pursuit of the Poland international. Barcelona Transfer News Update: Robert Lewandowski Agrees Personal Terms With Catalan Giants.

According to a recent report from ESPN, Barcelona are likely to pull out of the race to sign the Bayern Munich man. The Catalan giants were in pole position to sign the forward but are likely to lose out on the forward as there are questions if the Blaugrana can afford the striker. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Phone-Breaking Incident Post Manchester United’s Defeat to Everton Being Investigated by Merseyside Police.

Barcelona are in a difficult situation. The club are trying to reduce the salaries of their players to fit within La Liga's budget as they try to recover from huge financial losses. Amid such circumstances, it is understood that the Catalan giants will not be able to match the wage demands of Robert Lewandowski.

Xavi Hernandez would need an experienced forward in his team and the Polish international fits the bill. But with him having a year left on his contract, Bayern Munich are set to ask for a hefty transfer fee for the second-highest goalscorer in their history.

Barca are operating under strict financial restrictions imposed by LaLiga. They can only spend 25% of anything they save or bring in through transfers, so would have to move on several players to fund a move for the 34-year-old.

This will open the door for Manchester United who themselves are looking to sign a striker next season. With Cristiano Ronaldo failing to produce his best form, Edinson Cavani tipped to leave and Mason Greenwood's future uncertain, the Red Devils could be short in the position.

Ansu Fati's return could play a crucial role in determining the future of this deal. The Spanish forward has missed the majority of the season due to injury but is likely to return before the end. If he can regain his form, Barcelona could bank on him and other young forwards and strengthen other areas of the team.

