Injury concerns are easing up for Liverpool as the Reds welcomed star man Roberto Firmino back in the most recent practice session. The Brazilian international has missed the previous three games for the defending Premier League champions due to a knee issue but is likely to return to first-team action post the international break. Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Sergio Ramos in Doubt For UCL 2020-21 Encounter With Fresh Injury Concerns.

Roberto Firmino took part in the Liverpool training session on Monday and is in contention to return to footballing action this week. The Brazilian striker missed the games against Fulham, RB Leipzig and Wolves due to a knee injury but is expected to be in the squad if not the starting line-up for the weekend match against Arsenal in the league.

Firmino Back in Training

Bobby being Bobby 👀❌ pic.twitter.com/SRY10jREID — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 29, 2021

It has been a tough season for Liverpool as injuries have played a huge part with several key players missing at crucial moments of the campaign. Star defender Virgil Van Dijk has been out since October of last year in addition to the absence of other first-team central defenders Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

The Reds have a crucial week ahead to salvage their season as they have important encounters coming up, domestically as well as in Europe. Liverpool face rivals Arsenal during the weekend in Premier League before traveling to Spain in midweek to lock horns with record European champions Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are seventh in the Premier League and have their title defence in taters but also remain in danger of missing out on the Champions League places. The Reds are five points behind the top four after losing three of their previous five games in the league.

