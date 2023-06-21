Senegal stunned five-time World Cup winners, Brazil, in a friendly match after their star footballer, Sadio Mane, struck twice to help his side hand Brazil their third loss in the last four games. Brazil opened the scoring when Lucas Paqueta struck early in the first half. However, Senegal equalised in the 22nd minute and added two more goals inside three minutes after the break. Brazil’s defender Marquinhos mistakenly scored an own goal that extended Senegal goals to four. Although, he made amends for his mistake and scored Brazil’s second goal. UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Late Goal Helps Portugal Beat Iceland 1–0.

Senegal Stun Brazil 4–2

Senegal stun Brazil in friendly 😯 pic.twitter.com/TxlfehikQ8 — 433 (@433) June 20, 2023

