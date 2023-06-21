Cristiano Ronaldo on the occasion of his 200th international appearance for Portugal struck a magnificent goal to help his side overcome 10-man Iceland 1-0. With this win, Portugal extended their brilliant record in Euro 2024 Qualifying Group J. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 89th minute using a close range strike. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Male Player in Football History to Make 200 International Appearances, Sets Guinness World Record During Iceland vs Portugal UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

Portugal Beat Iceland 1–0

