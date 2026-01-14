A blockbuster repeat of the 2021 final headlines the first semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025–26, as Senegal take on Egypt tonight at the Grand Stade de Tanger. Kicking off on 14 January, the clash pits former Liverpool strike partners Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah against one another with a place in Sunday’s final on the line. Senegal arrived after a narrow 1–0 quarter-final win over Mali, while Egypt secured their spot by eliminating defending champions Ivory Coast in a 3–2 thriller. Who Is Achraf Hakimi? Know All About Morocco Football Team Captain and PSG Footballer Rumoured To Be Dating Nora Fatehi.

The Lions of Teranga are aiming for their third final in four editions, while the Pharaohs are hunting a record-extending eighth continental title. For Salah, this tournament represents a vital chance to secure the one major trophy that has eluded his glittering career.

Feature Details Fixture Senegal vs Egypt Competition AFCON 2025–26 (Semi-Final) Date 14 January 2026 Time 10:30 pm IST Venue Grand Stade de Tanger, Morocco Live Stream FanCode TV Telecast None

AFCON 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

For football fans in India, the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final will be available primarily through digital platforms.

Live Streaming: The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. Users can access the game via a match pass or a monthly subscription.

Live TV Telecast: Currently, there is no confirmed linear TV broadcast for the tournament on major Indian sports networks like Sony Sports or Star Sports. Senegal vs Egypt Team News and Key Players Both sides boast star-studded line-ups, though injury concerns have played a role in their tournament journeys.

Senegal: Sadio Mane remains the creative heartbeat of the team, supported by Iliman Ndiaye and Nicolas Jackson. Their defensive unit, led by Kalidou Koulibaly and goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, has been exceptionally tight, conceding only twice in five matches.

Egypt: Mohamed Salah is in peak form, having already netted four goals in this edition. He will be supported by Omar Marmoush, who was instrumental in the quarter-final victory. However, Egypt will be without defender Mohamed Hamdy, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with an ACL injury.

