SC East Bengal (SCEB) will square off against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in the eighth match of Indian Super League (2020-21). The game will be held at at the Tilak Maidan behind closed doors as the ISL carries on in the bio-bubble ecosystem. This will be first Kolkata Derby at the ISL. SC East Bengal will be making their debut in this edition of the ISL after coming onboard from the I-League. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 team prediction in ISL 2020-21 along with tips to pick goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards. SCEB Team Profile for ISL 2020–21: SC East Bengal Squad, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Super League Season 7.

East Bengal have a good composition of young Indian talents as well as experienced campaigners. SCEB has signed former Liverpool and England forward Robbie Fowler as their head coach. ATK Mohun Bagan had a great start to ISL 2020-21 after registering a comfortable win over Kerala Blasters ny 1-0. Roy Krishna continued his scoring spree for ATKMB in the ISL as his strike clinched all three points for the Mariners. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – A Bhattacharya (ATKMB) must be your goalkeeper for this clash.

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Daniel Fox (SCEB), Tiri (ATKMB) and Prabir Das (ATKMB) must be your defenders for your fantasy team.

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Eugeneson Lyngdoh (SCEB) and Javi Hernández (ATKMB) must be your midfielders.

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Jeje Lalpekhlua (SCEB), Edu García (ATKMB) and Roy Krishna (ATKMB) must be your forwards for this clash.

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: A Bhattacharya (ATKMB), Daniel Fox (SCEB), Tiri (ATKMB), Prabir Das (ATKMB), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Eugeneson Lyngdoh (SCEB), Javi Hernández (ATKMB), Jeje Lalpekhlua (SCEB), Edu García (ATKMB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB).

Roy Krishna (ATKMB) should be made the captain for your SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 team. While Jeje Lalpekhlua (SCEB) can be chosen as vice-captain.

