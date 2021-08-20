Just as Sergio Aguero made an appearance at the Barcelona camp with high hopes of playing with Lionel Messi, the six-time Ballon d'Or award winner made a way out of the team. His hopes for playing with Messi came crashing down. Now, the former Manchester City player revealed that he will not take Lionel Messi's number 10 shirt at Barcelona. Sergio Aguero had worn a number 10 shirt at Manchester City and it was said that after Messi's departure from Barcelona, he would take the same number at the club. But Aguero quashed all the rumours with his recent social media post. Barcelona Transfer News: Sergio Aguero Signs For Catalan Giants On Free Transfer.

He instead took number 19 as his number for the upcoming season of La Liga 2021-22. However, it is not clear about Aguero's debut with Barcelona since he is injured. The 33-year-old is said to be away for about 10 weeks which seems to be quite a blow for Barcelona. Aguero took to social media and posted a video of his new jersey number.

Check it out below:

Aguero will be in action only in November 2021 as per reports. However, it is also reported that Aguero is not quite keen on playing for Barcelona especially after Lionel Messi's departure to PSG. The other strikers of the club Memphis Depay wore the No. 9 in the season opener, Martin Braithwaite had the No. 12, while Ansu Fati has switched to the No. 17.

