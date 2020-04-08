Sergio Lobera Joins ISL Club Mumbai City FC As New Head Coach After FC Goa Exit: Report

Sergio Lobera (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sergio Lobera has joined Indian Super League (ISL) club as its new manager for the upcoming season said reports. Lobera, who was sacked by another ISL franchise FC Goa last season, will take over the reins from Jorge Costa who parted ways after two years at the Islanders club. Rivals Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC were also said to be on the run for his signature but Mumbai City, funded and supported by the Manchester City Football Group’s investment, beat both for Lobera. In his three years at FC Goa, Lobera led the ISL club to a league final, a semi-final and the 2019-20 Super Cup title. ISL Transfer Update: Mohun Bagan’s I-League Winning Coach Kibu Vicuna to Join Kerala Blasters for Next Season.

It’s a done deal. The coach has already submitted a list of players that he is keen to have with him at Mumbai,” a senior Mumbai City official told The Times of India. “While there is no compulsion on Mumbai to sign whoever he recommends, those that are tried and tested here will surely find favour.”

Lobera was sacked by FC Goa with just three league stage games remaining in the recently-concluded ISL 2019-20 season despite the club being at the top of the points table. He was replaced by Clifford Miranda as the interim head-coach and FC Goa were knocked-out from the semi-finals following a 5-6 defeat to Chennaiyin FC after two legs. They had, however, finished the league stage of the competition as the top-ranked team thereby becoming the first Indian team to qualify for the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

The reports also stated that Lobera is keen on bringing FC Goa midfielder Ahmed Jahouh and centre-back Mourtada Fall to Mumbai City. The Islanders have so far only retained one foreigner Paulo Machado, who still has two years left on his contract.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City, under Costa, agonizingly missed out on the play-offs after finishing three points behind Chennaiyin FC following successive defeats. In his first season, Costa guided Mumbai to the semis where his side were knocked-out on goal-difference against Lobera’s FC Goa before the fifth-place finish in the final season. Perhaps Lobera could lead the Islanders to their maiden ISL title.