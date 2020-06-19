Sevilla (SEV) will host Barcelona (BAR) in the latest round of La Liga fixtures. SEV vs BAR match will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on June 19, 2020 (late Friday night). Both the teams are unbeaten since the restart of the league and will be looking to continue that run. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 20192-0 match, can scroll down below. Barcelona Announces Squad for La Liga 2019-20 Match Against Sevilla, Frenkie de Jong & Sergi Roberto Out Due to Injury.

Barcelona are the current La Liga leaders but have Real Madrid on their tail and after an easy run of fixtures, the Catalan club faces a tough task in Sevilla. Since his arrival, Quique Setien has somewhat restored the Tiki Taka playing style at the club but has failed to win any of the high profile matches, as the team suffered defeats against Valencia and Real Madrid. So this will be a huge test for Barcelona, one they need to get through. Lionel Messi Goal Video: Barcelona Superstar Takes an Incredible Turn, Glides Through Three Defenders and Scores From the Spot to Make It 2–0 Against Leganes.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are enjoying a fine season and as a result, are third in the league standings. Julen Lopetegui’s men are unbeaten since the league’s restart, registering a win and a draw. However, the Andalusian side has a poor record against the Blaugrana’s and would be looking to change that.

Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Marc Andre Ter Stegen (BAR) has been brilliant this season and can be selected as your keeper.

Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jesus Navas (SEV), Diego Carlos (SEV), Jordi Alba (BAR) and Gerard Pique (BAR) should be the defenders in your team.

Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Ever Banega (SEV), Lucas Ocampos (SEV) and Ansu Fati (BAR) can be the midfielders in your team.

Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Munir El Haddadi (SEV), Lionel Messi (BAR) and Martin Braithwaite (BAR) should fill the remaining three slots in your team.

Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Marc Andre Ter Stegen (BAR) (GK), Jesus Navas (SEV), Diego Carlos (SEV), Jordi Alba (BAR), Gerard Pique (BAR), Ever Banega (SEV), Lucas Ocampos (SEV), Ansu Fati (BAR), Munir El Haddadi (SEV), Lionel Messi (BAR) and Martin Braithwaite (BAR).

Lionel Messi (BAR) is the league’s top goal-scorer and assist provider and must be selected as your captain for this game while Lucas Ocampos (SEV) can be picked as your deputy captain.

