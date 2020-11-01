Serial champions Juventus have an away game Spezia this evening where returning to winning ways is a priority. Andrea Pirlo’s reign at the Italian champions has not started off well with a defeat against Barcelona in Europe their latest setback. Their current sixth place in the points table will be giving fans and board a few jitters but it is still early days and what the Bianconeri need at the moment is wins on the bounce. Opponents Spezia are 15th in the league with a solitary win in their last five games. They represent the perfect opportunity for Juventus to claim all three points. Spezia versus Juventus will be telecasted on Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 7:30 pm IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play In Spezia vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Clash After Recovering From COVID-19?

Hosts Spezia have a number of players missing owing to injuries and COVID 19 quarantine. The likes of Gennaro Acampora, Martin Erlic, Giulio Maggiore, Federico Mattiello, Juan Ramos, Giuseppe Mastinu, Elio Capradossi, Jacopo Sala, Jeroen Zoet and Andrej Galabinov are all missing which leaves them short in team selection. Julian Chabot is a quality defender in their ranks but in order to keep an attack like Juventus quiet, he needs to have a blinder.

Big news for Juventus is the return of star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who has tested negative for the coronavirus. The Portuguese skipper will start on the bench as he lacks match fitness. Alvaro Morata should be the lone man up top with Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski lining up as the two attacking midfielders behind him. Matthijs de Light and Giorgio Chiellini have begun with light training and should be back in a weeks’ time for the visitors.

When is Spezia vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Spezia vs Juventus match in Serie A 2019-20 will be played at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi on November 1, 2020 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 07:30 pm IST.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Spezia vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of Spezia vs Juventus clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Spezia vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Spezia vs Juventus can be viewed online on OTT platform SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Networks. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches. Juventus last played Spezia when the two teams played in Serie B football back in 2006/07. A routine win awaits Juventus if they play to their true potential.

