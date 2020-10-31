Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from coronavirus and could soon be back on the footballing field. Juventus on Friday (October 30) confirmed that the 35-year-old ‘is no longer subjected to self-isolation’. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner first tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13 while on international duty with Portugal and since then has been in mandatory quarantine. It was reported that the Portuguese skipper was asymptomatic. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Quarantine Pictures: Here’s What Juventus Star is Up to During Self-Isolation.

In Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence, Juventus have won just one of their four matches in all competition which includes a 2-0 loss to Barcelona at home in the Champions League. In Serie A, the Bianconeri have drawn back-to-back games with their only win coming against Dynamo Kiev in Europe. Andrea Pirlo’s team’s next game is against Spezia on Sunday and they would be hoping to end the run of two games without a victory. Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted Wearing Expensive Hublot MP-09 Watch Worth Over Rs 1 Million in Latest Instagram Picture (See Post),

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Spezia vs Juventus Serie A 2020-21 Clash?

Cristiano Ronaldo, after 19 days in home isolation, has recovered from coronavirus and no longer needs to be in quarantine. After returning a negative COVID-19 tests, the 35-year-old could return back to footballing activities. This will give a huge boost to Juventus, who can now welcome their star man on the field once again.

Bianconeri take on Spezia on Sunday and considering their recent run of results, Andrea Pirlo will be tempted to add Cristiano Ronaldo in his matchday squad. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner hasn’t trained in nearly three weeks, which could indicate that he might not play the entire game, but could come on as a substitute in the Italian champions need his services.

Juventus, have won the last nine league titles, but have made a difficult start to this campaign. New manager Andrea Pirlo, who is at his first major management jab, has had to deal with injuries and positive COVID-19 cases, which has made his job that much difficult. The Bianoneri currently are fifth in Serie A and trail leaders AC Milan by four points.

