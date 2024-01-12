Dortmund (Germany), Jan 12 : Borussia Dortmund signed Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen on loan Friday until the end of the season, a day after loaning Jadon Sancho from Manchester United. Maatsen has made 15 appearances for Chelsea this season, 12 of them in the Premier League. He's a versatile player who has also featured on both the left and right-wing positions for Chelsea this season. Chelsea said Maatsen also signed a contract extension tying him to the London club until 2026. Tottenham Hotspur Signs Romania Defender Radu Dragusin From Genoa.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said Friday that Maatsen and Sancho, who last played for United in August, would travel with the team for Saturday's game at Darmstadt in the Bundesliga. Dortmund has performed well in the Champions League this season, qualifying top of a difficult group, but is fifth in the Bundesliga, 15 points off leader Bayer Leverkusen.

