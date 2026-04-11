Bundesliga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Bundesliga 2025-26 leaders Bayern Munich travel to the Millerntor Stadium to face relegation-threatened St Pauli. The St Pauli vs Bayern Munich fixture sees Vincent Kompany’s side looking to maintain their nine-point lead at the top. Bayern enter the match in prolific form, having already scored 100 league goals this season, while the hosts are fighting to escape the bottom three. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?.

St Pauli vs Bayern Munich Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 11.

Venue: Millerntor-Stadion in Hamburg Norderstedt

Time: 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch St Pauli vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Bundesliga action through the following options:

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the St Pauli vs Bayern Munich 2025–26 live streaming online.

Telecast: Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India might find the St Pauli vs Bayern Munich 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Network Ten TV channels.

Match Fact

Detail Information Match FC St Pauli vs Bayern Munich Tournament Bundesliga 2025–26 (Matchday 29) Date & Time Saturday, 11 April 2026, 10:00 IST Venue Millerntor Stadium, Hamburg Live Stream (IND) SONY LIV TV Channel (IND) Sony Sports Network Current Standings Bayern Munich (1st), St Pauli (16th)

Bayern may rest top scorer Harry Kane ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid, though the striker remains fit. The visitors remain heavy favourites, boasting a 14-match unbeaten run.

St Pauli face a significant challenge without their suspended captain, Jackson Irvine. Currently 16th, the Boys in Brown have the league's weakest attack and are desperate for points to avoid the drop.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).