League leaders Al-Nassr travel to the Prince Hathloul Stadium today to face 17th-placed Al Okhdood in a critical Saudi Pro League 2025-26 round 28 clash. This match presents a stark contrast in ambitions, with the hosts desperately fighting for top-flight survival while the visitors look to cement their title push. However, fans, as usual, are eager to know if Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for Al-Nassr in the line-up. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr Come Together for LEGO’s Viral FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is fit and fully expected to feature for Al-Nassr. The Portuguese forward, fresh from scoring twice in a 5-2 victory over Al Najma, will lead the line as the league leaders look to extend their impressive 15-match winning streak across all competitions.

Ronaldo approaches this fixture on the brink of another significant scoring record. Currently sitting on 97 goals for the Riyadh-based club, he is just a hat-trick away from entering the exclusive 100-goal club. 'Cristiano Ronaldo Not Obsessed with 1,000-Goal Milestone', Portugal Coach Roberto Martinez.

While Ronaldo is primed to play, Al-Nassr will travel to Najran with a few squad concerns. Spanish defender Inigo Martinez has been ruled out due to an ongoing injury, and French winger Kingsley Coman faces a late fitness test.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).