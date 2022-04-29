After winning their 10th Ligue 1 title, PSG are set to face Strasbourg on Saturday, April 30. The match would be played at the Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg and will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The French giants, who have already won the title mathematically, will now look forward to having a good finish to the season. A 1-1 draw against Lens won the Parisians their title with Lionel Messi scoring a fine goal. This game might not hold much significance for PSG but it does for Strasbourg. Mauricio Pochettino Confident He and Kylian Mbappe Will Remain at PSG Next Season

They have performed decently this season and are pushing hard for European football next season. Currently placed sixth on the points table, a win would help them climb up one spot and boost their hopes of securing Europa League football. But it would not be an easy task. PSG had beaten Strasbourg 2-1 earlier this season. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When is Strasbourg vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

The Strasbourg vs PSG match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Gabriel Montpied Stadium in Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg on April 30, 2022 (Saturday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Strasbourg vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the Strasbourg vs PSG Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. VH1 is likely to telecast the game on TV.

Strasbourg vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the Clermont Foot vs PSG Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

