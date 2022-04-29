Mauricio Pochettino is confident that he and star player Kylian Mbappe will stay at PSG next season. There has been growing speculation over Mbappe leaving PSG on a free transfer at the end of the season with multiple reports linking him to Real Madrid. Pochettino, in his first season at the club, took them to the Ligue 1 title. But it has been reported that the club's failure to win the Champions League has led to the PSG management considering sacking him. Cristiano Ronaldo Gestures To Honour Late Son With Goal vs Arsenal, Partner Georgina Rodríguez Shares Photo

While speaking at a presser ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg, Pochettino said, "100 percent in both cases". But he did not dispel all the speculation as he added that football is unpredictable. "That's what I can perceive, feel today. In football, you can expect a lot of things but that's what I feel today," he added. The Argentine's current contract at PSG keeps him at the club till 2023 but there is no clarity yet on whether he would be at the club next season.

As for Mbappe, there has been multiple reports claiming that the Frenchman is close to securing a move to the Bernabeu and that he has turned down PSG's offer for a new contract. Should Mbappe end up moving to Real Madrid, it would be one of the biggest transfers in recent times.

