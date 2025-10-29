Manchester City will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Swansea City in the EFL Cup fourth round this evening. Pep Guardiola’s team are currently 5th in the points table in the Premier League after the defeat to Aston Villa. Time and again this season, they have seen a drop in momentum whenever they are trying to stitch a series of wins. Given the quality they have, the club is expected to fight for all titles and they will have to adapt accordingly. Opponents Swansea City are 13th in the Championship and have just won twice in their last five contests. They will have to be completely switched on as they gear up for this home clash. Vinicius Jr Apologises For His Reaction After Xabi Alonso Substituted Him During Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico, Says 'Sometimes Passion Gets the Better of Me'.

Swansea City will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Zan Vipotnik up top as the central striker and Malick Yalcouye in the no 10 role. Eom Ji-sung and Manuel Benson will be deployed out wide and created chances for the front players. Goncalo Franco and Ethan Galbraith are likely to form the double pivot in central midfield and act as a defensive shield. In terms of team news, Ricardo Santos is ruled out of the tie due to injury.

Abdukodir Khusanov, Rodri, and Rayan Ait-Nouri continue to miss out for Manchester City due to injuries. Erling Haaland will not be rested here and continue to lead the strike unit in the final third for Manchester City. Tijjani Reijnders and Phil Foden are the attacking midfielders and will combine with Savinho and Jeremy Doku to shoulder the attacking responsibility.

Swansea City vs Manchester City Match Details

Match Swansea City vs Manchester City Date Thursday, October 30 Time 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea, Wales Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

Swansea City will host giants Manchester City in fourth round of Carabao Cup 2025-26 on Thursday, October 30. The Swansea City vs Manchester City EFL Cup 2025-26 match is set to be played at Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea, Wales and it will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester United 4-2 Brighton, Premier League 2025-26: Bryan Mbeumo Hits Brace as Red Devils Move Into Top Four on Points Table.

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup matches in India. Hence, the EFL Cup 2025-26 matches will not be available on the TV channels for fans. For Swansea City vs Manchester City online viewing option, read below. Celtic Football Club Part Ways With Manager Brendan Rodgers After 1–3 Defeat to Hearts in Scottish Premiership 2025–26.

Although there is no broadcasting partner of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can still watch the Swansea City vs Manchester City, Carabao Cup 2025-26 match. Fans can watch the Carabao Cup 2025-26 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website with a match pass (Rs 29) or a tour pass (Rs 99). It should be walk in the park for this Manchester City side, full of footballing geniuses. Expect a 0-3 win for the visitors in this game.

