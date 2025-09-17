Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Swansea City will be facing Nottingham Forest in the third round of the EFL Cup this evening with Ange Postcoglou hoping to see his Nottingham Forest side have a smooth passage to the next round. They lost to Arsenal in the Australian’s first game in charge of the club and will be keen to bounce back here. The owners are highly ambitious and there is not much time for the manager to get the ground running. Opponents Swansea City are on a six game unbeaten run and will be confident of a decent showing in front of their home fans. Swansea City versus Nottingham Forest will start at 12:30 AM IST. Manchester United Knocked Out of Carabao Cup 2025–26 After Penalty Shootout Loss to Grimsby Town.

Ricardo Santos, Jay Fulton, and Marko Stamenic are ruled out of the game for Swansea City due to fitness issues. Zan Vipotnik will lead the attack for the home side with Liam Cullen as the attacking midfielder. Ethan Galbraith and Melker Widell will form the double pivot in central midfield with Eom Ji-sung and Ronald on the wings.

Nicolas Dominguez and Ola Aina are the only absentees for Nottingham Forest for this game. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Dilane Bakwa will use their pace to create chances out wide with Arnaud Kalimuendo as the focal point in attack. Morgan Gibbs-White is the heartbeat of this team in attack and will drive the team forward from the central areas.

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest Match Details

Match Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest Date Thursday, September 18 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Swansea.com Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Swansea City are set to square off against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup 2025-26 third round on Thursday, September 18. The Nottingham Forest football match is set to be played at Swansea.com Stadium, and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Eric Abidal Death Fact Check: Here's the Truth Around Rumours of Ex-France and Barcelona Defender’s Death.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup matches in India. Hence, the EFL Cup 2025-26 matches will not be available on the TV channels for fans. For the Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Although there is no broadcasting partner of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can still watch the Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup 2025-26 match. Fans can watch the Carabao Cup 2025-26 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website with a match pass (Rs 29) or a tour pass (Rs 149). It will be a keenly contested match with Nottingham Forest claiming a 1-2 win.

