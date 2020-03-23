This Day, That Year: Relive Lionel Messi’s Record-Breaking Night at Santiago Bernabeu During 2014’s El Clasico (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

El Clasico is one of the biggest fixtures in footballing history and very few matches have been as exciting as the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona on this day (March 22) in 2014. With both the giants chasing domestic glory, the stakes were raised during this game and Lionel Messi produced one of the finest Clasico performances ever seen. The Argentine breathed new life into Barcelona’s title hopes as his hat-trick fired them to a victory over 10-men Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu. Lionel Messi Joined by Son Ciro As Barcelona Captain Shares Home Workout Video Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

The game was full of twists and turns right from the very first whistle as Barcelona managed to scrape through to a 4-3 victory over their arch-rivals. Andres Iniesta opened the scoring in the seventh minute of the game before Karim Benzema’s brace gave the home side a precious lead. But Lionel Messi restored parity just before the end of the first half. Barcelona Midfielder Arturo Vidal Accepts Lionel Messi’s #ToiletRollChallenge, Chilean Produces a Better Version (Watch Video).

The hosts were the better side after the break as a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty put them back in front but after that Lionel Messi took control of the game and the game slipped away from Real Madrid. A 65th-minute spot-kick levelled the game before the Argentine completed his hat-trick with a goal from the spot, five minutes from time.

See Highlights of the Game

This was a special game for Lionel Messi, as the argentine became the highest goal-scorer in El Clasico history with his second hat-trick in the fixture. Messi scored his 21st Clasico goal and in doing so also surpassed former Real Madrid striker Hugo Sanchez to become La Liga’s second-highest scorer.