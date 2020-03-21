Barcelona Midfielder Arturo Vidal Accepts Lionel Messi’s #ToiletRollChallenge, Chilean Produces a Better Version (Watch Video)

Arturo Vidal Takes On 10 Touches Challenge (Photo Credits: Instagram/Arturo Vidal)

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the entire sporting world to a standstill as sporting events have been either cancelled or suspended. People have been asked to stay inside their respective homes in order to prevent the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus. Due to this, various football players have taken up the #ToiletRollChallenge or the #10TouchesChallenge in order to raise awareness among the people to avoid getting outside the house. The latest player to take this challenge is Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal. Lionel Messi Takes Up #ToiletRollChallenge! Barcelona Star’s Touch Is Pure Class and Full of Grace (Watch Video).

Football players around the world have been keeping themselves entertained during self-isolation by taking in the 10 Touches Challenge. Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal is the most recent player to take this on after he was nominated by club captain Lionel Messi. The Chilean accepted Messi’s contest and did the Argentine one better as he took the challenge one step further by doing a superior version. Barcelona Mulls Slashing Players’ Salaries Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

See Vidal's #10TouchesChallenge

‘Leo Messi, Jordi Alba, Luis Suárez and all those who have challenged me, I leave it more difficult for them’ Vidal posted on his official Instagram account after he perfectly placed the paper roll in a small toy shopping cart. Many Barcelona players such as Riqui Puig, Luis Suarez and Alex Collado have also participated in this challenge. Lionel Messi Joined by Son Ciro As Barcelona Captain Shares Home Workout Video Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Various football players around the world have taken this challenge as they look to create alertness among people to stay inside their houses during the coronavirus crisis. Close to 300,000 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 with around 12,000 people losing their lives all around the world.