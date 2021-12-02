Thomas Muller is quite a disappointed man after the Ballon d'Or 2021 ceremony. Lionel Messi walked away with the prized possession for the seventh time. Like Iker Casillas and Toni Kroos were the ones who were quite disappointed about the same. Now, Thomas Muller has ranted about Messi winning the Ballon d'Or and explained that Bundlesliga had more deserving players. The long note was posted on LinkedIn. In the note, he also pointed out that Franck Ribery was robbed in the Ballon d'Or in 2013. Cristiano Ronaldo Publicly Backs the Claims of Lionel Messi ‘Robbing’ Ballon d’Or 2021 From Him and Robert Lewandowski.

Cristiano Ronaldo had won the award in 2013. "Although I’ve been in the business for a bit longer and was therefore not really surprised by the outcome (it was similar with Franck Ribery in 2013), the whole thing has formed a thought in me or solidified it again: we have great players in the Bundesliga and do not have to hide," he said. According to him, Robert Lewandowski was the one who deserved the award. At the end of the note, he also emphasised that the team will be looking ahead to focus on the Champions League 2021-22 match against Barcelona. As we all know, Lewa had scored 53 goals in all competitions.

Even last year, he had scored more than 40 goals in all competitions. Lionel Messi also had requested Ballon d'Or to give away the prized possession to Lewa. The Bayern Munich forward won the Striker of the Year prize that actually soften the criticism that followed after the award ceremony.

