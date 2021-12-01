Lionel Messi was adjudged as the winner for Ballon d'Or 2021, but this has surely not gone down with the likes of Iker Casillas and Toni Kroos and even the fans who feel that the Argentine was less deserving. Now, Cristiano Ronaldo has also backed the claim made by a fan who said that Lionel Messi had robbed the Ballon d'Or from CR7 and Robert Lewandowski. So here's exactly what happened. So a fan happened to dish out a few stats and cites reasons on why Ronaldo and Lewandowski were much more deserving. Lionel Messi After his Record Ballon d’Or Wins Says ‘It is Impressive’; Can Cristiano Ronaldo Break it?

The fan wrote a lengthy post and also pointed out a few stat and ended by almost implying that the Ballon d'Or was robbed from the Portugal star and of course Lewa. The post ended with the words, "Ronaldo will remain the best in history." Little did the netizen know that this would get a reply from CR7. Ronaldo did not say much and just wrote a word, "Facts." he also used a couple of emojis alongside. The Portugal star used eye-opening emoji and then the thumbs-up emoji. The comment by CR7 is surely making rounds on social media and a few fans are labelling his words as disrespectful. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had also liked the post.

Check out the snapshot of the comment below:

Cristiano Ronaldo's comment (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Messi had won the award after beating the likes of Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski and a host of other names who had been nominated alongside the Argentine.

