Chelsea will eye consecutive league match wins for the first time this season when they visit Tottenham Hotspur for their next Premier League clash on February 4 (Thursday). Chelsea beat Burnley 2-0 to record their first win in Thomas Tuchel’s tenure at the club and travel to Spurs unbeaten in their last four Premier League meetings between these sides. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best playing XI for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match should scroll down for details. Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to avoid successive league match defeat to their London rivals at home after losing at home last season. Both sides enter this clash on the back of two wins, two defeats and a draw each in their last five games. For Tottenham, those two defeats have come against Liverpool and Brighton in their last two league matches.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Hugo Lloris (TOT) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Matt Doherty (TOT), Ben Chilwell (CHE) and Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE) will be selected as the three defenders.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Tanguy Ndombele (TOT), Callum Hudson-Odoi (CHE), Mason Mount (CHE), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (TOT) and Hakim Ziyech (CHE) will be the midfielders.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Son Heung-Min (TOT) and Olivier Giroud (CHE) will play as the two forwards in this team.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Hugo Lloris (TOT), Matt Doherty (TOT), Ben Chilwell (CHE), Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE), Tanguy Ndombele (TOT), Callum Hudson-Odoi (CHE), Mason Mount (CHE), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (TOT), Hakim Ziyech (CHE), Son Heung-Min (TOT) and Olivier Giroud (CHE).

Son Heung-Min (TOT) will be the captain of this Dream11 fantasy side while Hakim Ziyech (CHE) can be made the vice-captain for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2021 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).