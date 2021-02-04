Tottenham Hotspur had a bright start to the 2020-21 Premier League season but then things got out of hands post-Christmas and now they stare at the possibility of not making it to the Champions League yet again. Jose Mourinho’s side are well and truly out of the title race but a top-four finish is always in sight with Liverpool inconsistent this season. The London club face city rivals Chelsea in what promises to be an action-packed game. The match has historically been never short of drama and with Jose Mourinho struggling with his latest assignment, expect a fiery showdown. Tottenham Hotspur are currently above Chelsea on goal difference at 7th place. Chelsea managed by Thomas Tuchel will be looking to push on after a tumultuous Frank Lampard reign. Chelsea Beats Burnley 2–0, Thomas Tuchel Secures First Win as Manager.

Tottenham Hotspur are missing three big-game players in Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso. Their continued absence has certainly had an impact on the form particularly with Heung Min Son missing Kane’s terrific presence in the final third. All eyes will be on playmaker Tanguy Ndombele who will be tasked with opening up Chelsea’s defence. Carlos Vinicius gets the opportunity to lead the hosts’ attack. Angel Di Maria Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur Interested in Signing PSG Winger.

Kai Havertz and Kurt Zouma will undergo a late fitness test to determine their availability for Chelsea. Olivier Giroud is the likely no 9 for the Blues with two attacking midfielder in Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount. N’golo Kante has not been in the best of forms this season but his presence is still vital in the midfield.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played on February 5, 2021 (Friday). The match will be held at Tottenham stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can catch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match live on Star Sports channels. Star Network is the official broadcaster of EPL 2020-21 in India. So fans in India need to tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the match on television.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can also watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match in Premier League online. Since Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League 2020-21 in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Spurs match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps. Chelsea have not lost in their last four games against Tottenham Hotspur and looks like the trend will continue. A 1-1 scoreline at full time looks the likely result.

