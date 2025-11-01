Tottenham Hotspur have done well so far under the management of Thomas Frank and climbed to the third spot. They welcome Chelsea in a massive London Derby wherein a win for either will be a statement victory. Spurs have just two wins in their last five games and have struggled at times this campaign, devoid of ideas on the pitch. Chelsea have not had the best of times as well, losing three of their last five games. A club of their stature not competing in the title race will certainly not go down well with their ownership and manager Enzo Maresca will be under pressure to change this. Carabao Cup 2025–26 Results: Ismaila Sarr, Yeremi Pino Score As Crystal Palace Eliminate Liverpool; Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea Enter Quarterfinals.

Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, and Wilson Odobert will return for Tottenham Hotspur against Chelsea but Ben Davies, Dominic Solanke, Dejan Kulusevski, Kota Takai, Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski, and Radu Dragusin are all missing in action. Randal Kolo Muani is their central striker with the industrious Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus on the wings. Rodrigo Bentancur and Palhinha will control their style of play from central midfield with Lucas Bergvall in the no 10 role.

Liam Delap had just returned for Chelsea after an injury layoff but misses out again as he is suspended following his red card against Wolves. Joao Pedro will be the pick for the centre forward role with Andrey Santos slotting in behind him. Pedro Neto and Estevao Willian will look to use their pace to attack the opposition out wide. Enzo Fenrnadez and Moises Caicedo will form the double pivot in midfield.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea EPL 2025-26 Match Details

Match Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Date Saturday, November 1 Time 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Select (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea are all set to turn around their fortune in the Premier League 2025-26 as they visit Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, November 1. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea PL 2025-26 match will be played at

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England , and will commence at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).



Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live telecast viewing option will be available on the Star Sports Select HD TV channels. For Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Spurs will be charged up for this home tie and expect the hosts to dominate majority of the play, enroute a 2-1 win.

