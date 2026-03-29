Tottenham Hotspur have announced the departure of interim head coach Igor Tudor by mutual consent, just 44 days after his appointment, as the club finds itself embroiled in a desperate fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League. The decision, confirmed today, Sunday, March 29, 2026, comes in the wake of a dismal 3-0 home defeat to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest last weekend, a result that left Spurs languishing in 17th place, a mere point above the drop zone. Mohamed Salah to Conclude Nine-Year Liverpool Career at End of 2025-26 Season.

Tottenham Hotspur Announce Igor Tudor's Departure

We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect. Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of Goalkeeping Coach and Physical Coach. We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their… pic.twitter.com/I6HUdLdewL — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 29, 2026

A Brief, Tumultuous Tenure

Tudor, 47, was brought in as a firefighter on February 13, 2026, following the dismissal of Thomas Frank, with the immediate task of steering the North London club away from danger. However, his short spell saw little improvement in fortunes. Across seven games in all competitions, Tudor's side managed only one win, one draw, and five losses in the Premier League, failing to arrest the club's alarming slide. The Croatian's inability to secure a single Premier League victory during his time at the helm intensified pressure on both the coach and the club.

Mutual Consent Amidst Personal Tragedy

The club's statement confirmed the mutual agreement for Tudor to leave with immediate effect, with assistant coaches Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci also departing. Tottenham acknowledged a recent family bereavement suffered by Tudor, whose father, Mario, sadly passed away shortly after the Nottingham Forest match. This personal tragedy reportedly played a role in the timing of his decision to step down. The club extended its support to Tudor and his family during this difficult time. EPL 2025–26: Thomas Frank to Ruben Amorim, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season.

Relegation Battle Intensifies

Tottenham's current predicament is stark. With seven Premier League matches remaining, they sit precariously in 17th position, just one point clear of the relegation zone. The upcoming fixtures, including away trips to Sunderland, Wolves, Aston Villa, and Chelsea, along with home games against Brighton, Leeds, and Everton, present a formidable challenge for any incoming manager. The urgency to secure Premier League status for next season is paramount.

The Search for Stability

The club has stated that an update on a new head coach will be provided in due course, indicating a swift search for Tudor's successor. Early speculation has linked several prominent names with the vacant position. Roberto De Zerbi, who recently left Marseille, is reportedly a leading candidate, while former Monaco boss Adi Hutter is also understood to be in contention. The club faces the critical task of appointing a manager capable of instilling immediate stability and guiding them through the remainder of a challenging season.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 09:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).