Tottenham Hotspur Confirm One Positive Case in Latest Premier League Coronavirus Test Results Ahead of League Resumption

Tottenham Hotspur (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that one person has tested positive for coronavirus after the latest round of testing ahead of the Premier League’s return on June 17, 2020. With the league set to resume post a three-month halt, clubs have been asked to test players every week and as per the Spurs club statement, one person has tests positive for the virus. The club, however, refrained from naming the individual to honour medical confidentiality. The club also informed that the individual and other players have been sent on quarantine for the next seven days. Premier League Clubs Allowed to Play Friendlies With ‘Restrictions’ Ahead of Season Restart.

“They are currently asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing. We shall continue to strictly adhere to the Premier League’s Return to Training protocol, which ensures our Training Centre remains a safe and virus-free working environment,” the statement from the club read.

Meanwhile, the Premier League informed that as per the new norms players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on June 1 & 2 of which one has positive. As many as 1197 players and club officials were tested on Monday and Tuesday. “The individual who tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days,” the statement from the league said.

Tottenham Hotspur were set to begin their Premier League 2019-20 campaign at home against Manchester United. The Jose Mourinho-coached side were placed eighth in the league points table at the time the league came to a halt and were seven points off the top four.