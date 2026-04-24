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Football Football Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Match? Historically, Betis have been a 'bogey team' for Los Blancos; Madrid has not secured a victory against the Seville-based side since the 2021-22 season. Making the availability of Kylian Mbappe crucial with Real Madrid hit with recent injuries.

Real Madrid travel to the Estadio de La Cartuja to face Real Betis in a high-stakes La Liga 2025-26 encounter. Sitting nine points behind leaders Barcelona, Los Blancos must secure a victory to keep their title hopes alive. However, manager Alvaro Arbeloa faces a defensive crisis with Eder Militao and Arda Guler both ruled out for the season. Fifth-placed Betis, eyeing a Champions League spot, will look to exploit Madrid’s injury woes in what promises to be a decisive clash for both sides. Rafael Nadal, Jannik Sinner Join Forces with Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois and Jude Bellingham for Bernabeu Exhibition Tennis Match (Watch Video).

However, Los Blancos fans have their eyes on the availability of star player Kylian Mbappe, who has been the team's knight in shining armour this season.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Match?

Fortunately, Kylian Mbappe is expected to start for Real Madrid. The French forward, who currently leads the La Liga scoring charts, remains the focal point of an injury-hit Madrid side desperate to keep their fading title hopes alive.

The 27-year-old was the standout performer in Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Alaves, where he netted his 24th league goal of the campaign, overcoming his concern over a knee injury earlier this spring. Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal to Miss Rest of Season; Targets FIFA World Cup 2026 Return.

With Barcelona currently holding a significant lead, Arbeloa is expected to lean heavily on his star striker. Mbappe is projected to lead the line alongside Vinícius Júnior as part of a high-octane front two.

Historically, Betis have been a 'bogey team' for Los Blancos; Madrid has not secured a victory against the Seville-based side since the 2021-22 season. However, with Mbappe in prolific form, the bookmakers have installed the visitors as slight favourites

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).