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Football Football Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online Alvaro Arbeloa’s side currently sits nine points behind league leaders Barcelona. For the visitors, anything less than a victory in Seville would effectively end their pursuit of the Spanish title, while fifth-placed Betis remain in the hunt for a lucrative Champions League qualification spot.

Real Madrid travel to the Estadio de La Cartuja to face Real Betis in a critical La Liga 2025-26 encounter. With only six matches remaining in the domestic campaign, Alvaro Arbeloa’s side currently sits nine points behind league leaders Barcelona. For the visitors, anything less than a victory in Seville would effectively end their pursuit of the Spanish title, while fifth-placed Betis remain in the hunt for a lucrative Champions League qualification spot. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Match?

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on April 25 (IST).

Venue: Estadio La Cartuja in Sevilla.

Time: 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Real Betis vs Real Madrid live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. UEFA Bans Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni for Six Games Due to ‘Use of Homophobic Language’ in UCL 2025–26 Match Against Real Madrid

Match Fact

Feature Details Competition La Liga 2025–26 (Matchday 32) Date Friday, 25 April 2026 (IND) Kick-off Time 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST / 00:30 IST (Sat) Venue Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville Current Standings Real Madrid (2nd, 73 pts), Real Betis (5th, 49 pts) Last Result Real Betis 3-2 Girona / Real Madrid 2-1 Alavés Notable Absentees E. Militão, A. Güler, T. Courtois, Rodrygo (RMA)

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Team News

Real Madrid’s preparations have been severely disrupted by a fresh wave of injuries. Defensive mainstay Éder Militão and Turkish international Arda Güler have both been ruled out for the remainder of the season with hamstring tears. They join a crowded treatment room that already includes goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and forward Rodrygo.

Real Betis enter the fixture in fifth position, trailing fourth-placed Atlético Madrid by eight points. Manuel Pellegrini’s side has been notoriously difficult to beat at home recently, remaining undefeated in seven of their last eight matches at La Cartuja.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).