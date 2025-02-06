Barcelona, third in the Spanish La Liga behind Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, will turn their focus on the Copa Del Rey where they take on Valencia in a quarter-final tie. The Catalonians have done well in cup competitions and the SuperCopa de Espana is already in their cabinet. With the title race wide open, Hansi Flick and his men have a lot to play for this term. Opponents Valencia are in the relegation zone, and it will take a special effort from them to survive the drop. This tie though will be a welcome break for the squad to play some fearless football. Valencia versus Barcelona starts at 2:00 AM IST. Real Madrid Beat Leganes 3–2 To Reach Copa del Rey 2024–25 Semifinals on Gonzalo Garcia’s Goal in Stoppage Time.

Dimitri Folquier, Diego Lopez, and Enzo Barrenechea should be fit in time to face Barcelona for Valencia after suffering from knocks in the last match. Thierry Correia is however ruled out of the tie. Dimitri Foulquier, Jose Gaya, Cesar Tarrega, and Cristhian Mosquera will form the defensive line for the hosts with Javi Guerra and Enzo Barrenechea as the two central midfielders. Andre Almeida plays as the no 10 and ahead of him will be Hugo Duro.

Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha form the front three for Barcelona. Midfield will be led by Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, and Fermin Lopez. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, and Marc Bernal continue to be the absentees for the visitors owing to injuries while Dani Olmo is also likely to miss out. Endrick Copies Neymar’s Goal Celebration After Scoring in Leganes vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Quarterfinal on Brazilian Striker’s Birthday (See Pics).

When is Valencia vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Quarter-Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona are set to go up against Valencia in the Copa del Rey 2024-25 quarterfinal on Friday, February 6. The Valencia vs Barcelona match will be played at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia and it starts at 2:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Valencia vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Quarter-Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Valencia vs Barcelona live telecast on any TV channel. For Valencia vs Barcelona online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Valencia vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Quarter-Final Football Match?

FanCode is the new official streaming partner of Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Valencia vs Barcelona live streaming online on the FanCode website for a match pass worth Rs 25. Barcelona should dominate this tie from the onset and claim an easy win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2025 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).