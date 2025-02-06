Madrid, Feb 6 (AP) Gonzalo Garcia scored in stoppage time as Real Madrid avoided an upset by defeating Leganes 3-2 to reach the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

Madrid had taken a two-goal lead at half-time with Luka Modric and Endrick before the hosts rallied to even the match in the second half.

The 20-year-old Garcia, a striker who usually plays with Madrid's “B” team, sealed the victory with a header three minutes into stoppage time after a cross by Brahim Díaz.

“I'm thrilled, filled with emotions. It has been a dream since I was a child and since I joined the youth teams. I'm happy to have scored the goal that gave us a place in the semifinals," García said. “It was a perfect cross by Brahim and the ball went in by itself.”

Another setback would have been troublesome for Madrid after it lost 1-0 at Espanyol in the Spanish league on Saturday for its second defeat in 15 matches across all competitions. Madrid had needed extra time to eliminate Celta Vigo at home in the round of 16 of the Copa last month.

“We suffered but we are in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “We have to be satisfied with the outcome.”

Modric opened the scoring with a strike from close range in the 18th and Endrick doubled the lead after picking up a loose ball inside the area in the 25th.

The hosts rallied with Juan Cruz converting a penalty kick in the 39th and finding the net with a shot that deflected on a defender in the 59th.

Madrid nearly moved ahead again when Díaz's flick over the goalkeeper struck the crossbar in the 75th.

Atletico Madrid had become the first team to reach the semifinals when it routed Getafe 5-0 at home on Tuesday with a pair of goals by Giuliano Simeone, the 22-year-old son of Atletico coach Diego Simeone.

In the other two quarterfinals on Thursday, it will be Real Sociedad hosting Osasuna and Barcelona playing at Valencia.

Madrid was depleted in defense because of recent injuries to Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba. Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal had already been out with long-term ailments.

Ancelotti used youngsters Jacobo Ramón and Raúl Asencio as the central defenders, and improvised midfielder Federico Valverde in the right back position. Valverde picked up his 200th win in 295 matches with Madrid.

Ancelotti praised the youth-squad players who came through for the main team.

“The youngsters have been doing a very good job,” Ancelotti said. “They lack experience but have been doing very well. We know that we can count on them.”

Ancelotti rested some regular starters ahead of the Spanish league derby against Atletico at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday. Madrid leads Atletico by one point at the top of the standings.

Madrid last won the Copa in 2022-23. It was eliminated by Atletico in the round of 16 last season.

Leganes only made it to the Copa semifinals in 2017-18, when it was eliminated by Sevilla. It is winless in three matches in all competitions and sits in 16th place in the Spanish league. (AP)

