The Leganes vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey semifinal was a close encounter with Los Blancos narrowly escaping with a win late in the injury time. Endrick was starting the game for just the third time since his arrival at the club. He scored a goal giving the Madrid side 2-0 advantage early in the match. The match was played on Neymar Jr.’s birthday – February 5. So his Brazilian teammate- Endrick celebrated the goal imitating Neymar’s iconic goal celebration. See Pics below. Leganes 2-3 Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2024-25: Luka Modric, Endrick, Gonzalo Garcia Score as Los Blancos Advance to Semifinal.

Endrick Copies Neymar’s Goal Celebration

endrick celebrated like neymar on neymar’s birthday 💚🧡 pic.twitter.com/SNgNmnbvON — Henry (@TRFHenry) February 5, 2025

