‘Vintage’ El Clasico on the Cards? Barcelona and Real Madrid Legends Agree for a Charity Match

Iker Casillas is planning on turning back the clock for Barcelona and Real Madrid fans as the former Spanish international has proposed an idea of playing a ‘vintage’ El Clasico with the players of yesteryears from both the clubs. Iker Casillas is considered as one of the gentlemen in the game and the Real Madrid legend has suggested organizing this match to raise funds for the people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. And it seems like some former Barcelona players are ready for the challenge. Relive Lionel Messi’s Record-Breaking Night at Santiago Bernabeu During 2014’s El Clasico (Watch Video).

Iker Casillas quoted a tweet from former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol – when he commented on a La Liga video of Xavi Hernandez – asking his Spain team-mate to organize a charity match. ‘When this whole nightmare is over, we should get all the mythical ones of years ago and play a vintage Clasico,’ tweeted Casillas who has played over 500 games for Real Madrid. ‘All collection will go to the needed people.’ he added. Jens Nowotny Recalls 2002 Champions League Final Against Real Madrid, Praises Iker Casillas’ Performance That Night.

Iker Casillas

Resulta gracioso pero a mi me tocó veros en contra varias veces. Y por supuesto, a favor!! Ha habido de todo pero...qué narices!! CUANDO TODA ESTA PESADILLA PASE, deberíamos juntar a los míticos de hace años y jugar un CLÁSICO VINTAGE!! Recaudación para la gente NECESITADA. https://t.co/0KVbbwEvN1 — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) April 6, 2020

And Barcelona players seem to be up for it as Cesc Fabregas tweet ‘who will be the referee’ while Andres Iniesta said ‘Count me in’. Meanwhile former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol replied ‘I think it’s a good idea, let’s organize it’

Cesc Fabregas

Quien sería el árbitro.......? #quesaltenloshatersya 🤪 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 6, 2020

Andres Iniesta

Vete haciendo la convocatoria... Y cuenta conmigo!! 😉 — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) April 6, 2020

Carles Puyol

Me parece muy buena idea. Vamos a organizarlo. 💪😘 — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) April 7, 2020

If this match happens it will be a great occasion for all the fans from both the clubs as they will be able to see the legends back on the field. Spain is one of the countries to be affected on a huge scale by the epidemic and this game could give them the much-needed support.