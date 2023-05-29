FC Barcelona have been already crowned the champions of La Liga 2022-23. It is the 27th Spanish league triumph for the Catalan giants. Throughout the season, Xavi's side has been really good in the domestic league and deservingly won the championship. Following their league triumph, Barcelona suffered two losses against Real Sociedad and Real Valladolid. The Catalan Giants however came back strong and defeated Mallorca 3-0 in their final home match of the season. Barcelona 3–0 Mallorca, La Liga 2022–23: Ansu Fati Scores a Brace As Blaugrana Register Convincing Victory Amid Camp Nou Farewell.

Interestingly this was a very emotional match for Barcelona players, support staff and the fans for many reasons. On one side, this was the final home match for Barcelona legends Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets who will leave the club at the end of the season. Both Alba and Busquets got a standing ovation from the crowd. On the other side, this was Barcelona's final match in their iconic Camp Nou (currently known as Spotidy Camo Nou) Stadium. Today, in this article, let's take a look at why are Barcelona leaving Camp Nou and where will they play their home games next season.

Why Are Barcelona Leaving Camp Nou

FC Barcelona will not be playing their home games at the iconic Camp Nou Stadium during the 2023-24 football season. The Catalan giants have actually decided to renovate the historic stadium. The project which is known as Espai Barca has got funding of $1.6 billion, the majority of which will be spent for the renovation of Camp Nou. Currently, Barcelona's stadium has a capacity of 99000. Following its renovation, this will be uplifted to 106,000. The main renovation work will begin from the 2023-24 season. Hence the Barcelona team will not be able to play at their stadium for at least one season.

Where Barcelona Will Play Their Home Games Next Season?

With Camp Nou going to be renovated, Barcelona will not be playing their home matches at their iconic stadium. The Catalan giants will be moving to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, which is also known as Montjuic Olympic Stadium for the 2023-24 season. The Stadium has hosted Barcelona''s arch-rivals Espanyol in past. Jordi Alba, Barcelona Defender, Decides to Leave Club After Spending 11 Seasons.

The Catalan giants will return back to Camp Nou from the 2024/25 season. However, at that time, the stadium will be opened with only half capacity. The full work is set to be completed by 2026 following which Barcelona will be able to utilise the full capacity of their stadium.

