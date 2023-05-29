Barcelona registered a convincing 3-0 victory against Mallorca in their latest La Liga 2022-23 match at Camp Nou, Barcelona. Young forward Ansu Fati scored a brace in the first half to give Barcelona the lead. Gavi then added one more in the second half as a dominant Barcelona returned back to winning ways. This was also Barcelona's final match in Camp Nou. The iconic stadium will go under renovation in the next season. Amidst all this, Barcelona's young defender Aljenadro Balde got injured after suffering a rough tackle. The Catalan Giants will be hoping that their young defender returns back to full fitness soon. Premier League 2022–23: Mauricio Pochettino Set to Join Chelsea for Next Season.

Barcelona 3–0 Mallorca

Emptional Farewell for Camp Nou

