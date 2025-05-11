Defending champions Real Madrid CF will be locking horns with La Liga 2024-25 leaders and arch-rivals FC Barcelona in their next El Clasico. The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga 2024-25 match will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona. Real Madrid are currently placed in the second spot, with four points less than topper Barcelona. With just four matches left in La Liga 2024-25 now, the Los Blancos should treat this as a must-win, otherwise their hopes of defending the title would be further marginalized. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga 2024-25 match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, May 11, from 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The previous El Clasico was the Copa del Rey 2024-25 final match, in which Real Madrid CF lost 2-3. Kylian Mbappe and Aurélien Tchouaméni were the goal-scorers for Real Madrid in that game. Kylian Mbappe also scored a brace in the side's last La Liga 2024-25 match against Celta Vigo. So, the star forward's presence in the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga 2024-25 match will be very crucial.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga 2024-25 Match?

Kylian Mbappe is fully match-fit and available to play in the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga 2024-25 match. He has already been named in the Real Madrid side for the upcoming El Clasico. So, Kylian Mbappe will be playing in the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga 2024-25 match. Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch El Clasico Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti would be treating this game as a must-win, as this is their only chance to a domestic silverware this season, having lost the Copa del Rey 2024-25 final match against the same opponents. So, without any such experiment, Ancelotti would opt for the 4-2-3-1 formation, with Kylian Mbappe as the lone striker for the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga 2024-25 match. Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior are expected to be the wingers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2025 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).