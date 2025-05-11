Current La Liga 2024-25 leaders FC Barcelona will be facing arch-rivals Real Madrid CF in their next league match. The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga 2024-25 match will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, and will very well be one of the key determinants of the league title, with Barca having a four-point lead over the second-placed Los Blancos side and four matches remaining for sides in the competition. A prime reason for Barca to do so well in the league is their in-form attack of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha. Recent El Clasico Results: A Look at Last Five Real Madrid vs Barcelona Matches Ahead of La Liga 2024-25 Match.

The last time the two sides played, it was the Copa del Rey 2024-25 final. FC Barcelona won the match 3-2. In La Liga 202-25, the Cules have struck 91 goals, the highest. Real Madrid have the second-most, a distant 69. A reason for the next-level class attack from FC Barcelona would definitely be the lethal trio of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha. While Lewandowski and Raphinha have been the bold scorers, Yamal did the major work in the midfield and wings. It would be extremely crucial to have Lamine Yamal in the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga 2024-25 match, as he could help Barca target a seven-point lead.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga 2024-25 Match?

The 17-year-old wonder-kid Lamine Yamal is fully fit and actively training with the rest of the Barca squad ahead of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga 2024-25 match. So, it is expected that Lamine Yamal will be playing in the El Clasico on May 11 at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. FC Barcelona’s Fullback Alejandro Balde Suffers Distal Injury to Left Hamstring.

Hansi Flick might opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation like he always does. In the formation, Lamine Yamal is expected to start from the right wing in the extremely important tie, while Olmo is expected to be the CAM, and Raphinha in the left wing. Lewandowski should be the lone striker upfront.

