The addition of Kylian Mbappe provided an extra man up front for the Rodrygo-Vini Jr.- Bellingham trio and coach of Real Madrid - Carlo Ancelotti is aware of using players’ strengths to the team’s benefit. Even though Mbappe struggled early in the season, he is slowly gaining to his peak form and scored goals helping his side to win matches. Fans were excited to watch these four young stars to rule the football and now that the players have gelled well – the goals are coming from every forward in the gold and white shirts. Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Kylian Mbappe ‘Beast’ in Recent YouTube Upload, Shades Light on His Retirement and Scoring (Watch Video).

Experienced coach Carlo Ancelotti had shown confidence in the French striker and used him in all matches even when he was struggling. Mbappe also gave his 100 percent and even missed France’s games to prepare for his club games. With lead in the league standings getting slimmer, Ancelotti will be tempted to rotate his star players in the Cup ties. Real Madrid will play Leganes in Copa del Rey quarterfinal. With this, fans wonder whether Kylian Mbappe will be part of Real Madrid’s starting XI against Leganes.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Leganes vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Quarterfinal Match?

Real Madrid is stacked with star attackers and has options at every position. Carlo Ancelotti mends his tactics according to the opposition and players available. Mbappe is expected to play in the Copa del Rey match. Mbappe will take more load upfront with Rodrygo and Vini Jr supporting him from the wing. Cristiano Ronaldo Asks Real Madrid Fans to Take Care of Kylian Mbappe, Says ‘He Is A Very Good Player’.

With no injury concerns Mbappe will be raring to go in the La Liga season. He has already made a great connection with the midfield and attracting Real Madrid players and will look to link-up more with Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo in actual matches to form an indispensable quartet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2025 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).