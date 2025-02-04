There is no doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo admires Kylian Mbappe and had already spoken highly about the French striker. In a recent interview with Edu Aguirre, Cristiano Ronaldo highlighted on multiple points and events in his career. Talking about Real Madrid’s star signing Kylian Mbappe, Ronaldo said, “Take care of Mbappé, I say to Real Madrid fans. Take care of him, take care of this young man because he is a very good player and Real Madrid must help protect him.” The interview will be out on February 4. Cristiano Ronaldo Attends Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov Fight in Riyadh, Al-Nassr Captain Says ‘I Love UFC’ (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Views on Kylian Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo Interview Release Date

