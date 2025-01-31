Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world and is currently the all-time leading scorer. His UR.Cristiano YouTube Channel has been a massive hit amongst the followers and the star regularly connects with fans narrating his views and stories. In his recent YouTube video, he praised Kylian Mbappe and even called him ‘Beast’. Ronaldo also covered a variety of topics including his retirement, scoring and others. Watch the video below. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son Mateo Claims Kylian Mbappe is Better Than Al-Nassr Captain, CR7 Gives Witty Reply (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Kylian Mbappe ‘Beast’ in Recent YouTube Video

