Spanish giants FC Barcelona are having a splendid pre-season friendly tour of Asia. The Cules have beaten Vissel Kobe 1-3 in the first match and FC Seoul by a big margin of 3-7 in the second one. The third/ final match of Barca's trip to Japan and South Korea is the FC Barcelona vs Daegu FC Club Friendly match. The FC Barcelona vs Daegu FC is scheduled to be played at the Daegu Stadium in South Korea. Barca fans will be eager to know if their sensational winger Lamine Yamal will be playing in this one, as it's the last match before the Joan Gamper Trophy 2025 battle against Como 1907. FC Seoul 3-7 Barcelona, Club Friendly 2025: Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres Net Braces, Robert Lewandowski on Target as Catalan Giants Register Big Win in Pre-Season (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Barca's last outing against FC Seoul saw the side net seven past their South Korean opponents in the club friendly. Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski struck the first one, Lamine Yamal netted a brace, and so did Ferran Torres. Andreas Christensen and Gavi scored one each. The FC Barcelona vs Daegu FC Club Friendly match, organized to be held on August 4, starting at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) will surely be of interest for many Cules, as they must be pumped up to see if the club maintains the same attacking consistency.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Barcelona vs Daegu FC Club Friendly 2025-26 Match?

The recently turned 18-year-old Lamine Yamal is fully match-fit and actively training with the rest of the Barca squad. So, it can be expected that Lamine Yamal will be playing in the FC Barcelona vs Daegu FC Club Friendly match 2025. Lamine Yamal Receives No 10 Jersey of Barcelona; Star Footballer Arrives at Camp Nou As He Signs Contract Extension With La Liga Giants Till 2031 (Watch Video).

Head coach Hansi Flick rotated his entire lineup at halftime against FC Seoul. He is expected to do something similar during the FC Barcelona vs Daegu FC Club Friendly match 2025. So, whether Lamine Yamal will be starting or coming on as a substitute is a question. However, it is expected that the Spanish winger will start from the right wing in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

