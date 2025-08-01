Barcelona continued to impress in their pre-season as they registered a thumping 7-3 victory over FC Seoul in a club friendly 2025 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on August 1. Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres netted braces in this victory for the Spanish side. Robert Lewandowski was on target as he opened the scoring for Barcelona as early as the eighth minute and Lamine Yamal doubled the lead for his side in the 14th. Choo Young-wook pulled one goal back for FC Seoul in the 26th minute. FC Seoul levelled the score through Yazan Al-Arab, but Lamine Yamal ensured Barcelona had the lead going into the break. In the second-half, Andreas Christensen scored Barcelona's fourth goal of the night and Ferran Torres added the fifth for his side in the 74th minute of the match. Two minutes later, Gavi was on target as well. FC Seoul did manage to pull one back through Jung Han-min in the 85th, but another goal from Ferran Torres (88') ensured that Barcelona walked away with the win. You can watch the FC Seoul vs Barcelona goal video highlights below. Marcus Rashford Joins Barcelona From Manchester United on Season-Long Loan.

FC Seoul vs Barcelona Result

FC Seoul vs Barcelona Goal Video Highlights

FC Seoul 3⃣-7⃣ FC Barcelona pic.twitter.com/IFUPwPVDF4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 31, 2025

